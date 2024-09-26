PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 3,730 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $20.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTC. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

