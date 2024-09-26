Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.85

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 16496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $554.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Further Reading

