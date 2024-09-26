PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Short Interest Update

PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 1,180.3% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
PWR Price Performance
Shares of PWRHF stock remained flat at C$6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. PWR has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.44.
PWR Company Profile
