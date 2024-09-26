PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Jonathan Myers Sells 69,429 Shares

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £62,486.10 ($83,671.80).

PZ Cussons Trading Down 1.5 %

LON PZC opened at GBX 90 ($1.21) on Thursday. PZ Cussons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £376.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

