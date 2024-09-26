Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Issued By Raymond James

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 381.76%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GROY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

GROY opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 62.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

