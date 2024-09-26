Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Decreased by Analyst

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Banc of California by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

