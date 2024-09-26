Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Kinross Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 1,328,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after buying an additional 643,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,542,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,946,000 after buying an additional 2,267,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

