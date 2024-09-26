Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Boosted by Zacks Research

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.63.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

