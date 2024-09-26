Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HON. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.52. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

