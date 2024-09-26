Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issued By Zacks Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
ALGT opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.64. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,506,000 after buying an additional 516,545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
