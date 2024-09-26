Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

BKU stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,247,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 740,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3,901.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 574,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 559,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BankUnited by 741.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 350,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,658.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 317,143 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BankUnited news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

