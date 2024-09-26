Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.6 %

IAG stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 92.9% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.