Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.51. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97.
Insider Activity at Lundin Mining
In other news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.