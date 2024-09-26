Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.51.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.51. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97.

In other news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

