Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.