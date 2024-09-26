Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson increased their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.35.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $172.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $989,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 472,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $18,147,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

