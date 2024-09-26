Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sky Harbour Group Co. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SKYH stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

