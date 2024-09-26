Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.17.

TXG opened at C$26.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$27.11.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

