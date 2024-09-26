Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Capstone Copper Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$10.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.35. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,864 in the last ninety days. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

