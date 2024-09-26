Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCBI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 506,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

