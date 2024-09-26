Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after buying an additional 469,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after acquiring an additional 146,090 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $11,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.