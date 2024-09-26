Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aclarion, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) – Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aclarion in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst L. Ward now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Ascendiant Capital Markets has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclarion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Aclarion’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,967.15% and a negative return on equity of 910.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Aclarion Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Aclarion
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aclarion
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.
