Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

BOKF opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,950 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

