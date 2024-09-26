Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Lifted by Zacks Research

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $40,236,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

