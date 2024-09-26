Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Boosted by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.77.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.10 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

