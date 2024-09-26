Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) Increased by Analyst

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPH. Leede Financial cut Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CPH opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.62. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 11.18. The stock has a market cap of C$364.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.52 million.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

