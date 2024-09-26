Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CFG stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.