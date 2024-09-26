Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.90.

The company has a market cap of C$33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.11.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$355.88 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.497 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -47.57%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

