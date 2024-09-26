Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after buying an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,752,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.