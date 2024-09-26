Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.31.

Shares of HES stock opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hess has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

