Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.70.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$7.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.54. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.