Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Increased by Analyst

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

IMO stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $77.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 153,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,124,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,357,000 after buying an additional 229,953 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

