Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.