Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Increased by Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$14.04.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$99.53 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 40.61%.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

