Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Skeena Resources Limited Cut by Raymond James (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.96.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$11.58 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,333 shares of company stock worth $516,502 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

