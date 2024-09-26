Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VNOM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

