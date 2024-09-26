Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Cut by Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

