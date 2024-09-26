Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lifted by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.12.

View Our Latest Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.