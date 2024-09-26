Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Boosted by Bloom Burton

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioSyent in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will earn $16.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.
BioSyent Stock Performance
RX opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. BioSyent has a 12-month low of C$7.66 and a 12-month high of C$11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioSyent
In other news, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00. In related news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$25,404.00. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,311. 34.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BioSyent Company Profile
BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.
