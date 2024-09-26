Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Scholastic Co. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scholastic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Scholastic’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.50 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Scholastic by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 372,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

