QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 937.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of QBIEY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

