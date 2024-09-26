QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the period. QCR makes up approximately 7.0% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.99% of QCR worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $205,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCRH

About QCR

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.