Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.88

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 2432453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.
Qifu Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Qifu Technology Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
