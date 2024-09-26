QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.10

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.10 ($5.59) and traded as high as GBX 466.40 ($6.25). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 449.40 ($6.02), with a volume of 587,520 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QQ. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.10) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.50 ($6.13).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 466.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, insider Ross McEwan CBE purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($127,209.43). In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.92), for a total value of £686,580.70 ($919,363.55). Also, insider Ross McEwan CBE acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £95,000 ($127,209.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,098 shares of company stock worth $9,545,004. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

