QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Update

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QNBC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. QNB has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

