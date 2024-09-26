Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $915,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.