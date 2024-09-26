QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI) Short Interest Update

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of QT Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QT Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QT Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in shares of QT Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of QT Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QT Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTI opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. QT Imaging has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

QT Imaging Company Profile

QT Imaging ( NASDAQ:QTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast.

