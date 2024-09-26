QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 0.5%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.75 and last traded at $169.18. 2,455,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,212,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 593.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,081,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $215,486,000 after purchasing an additional 925,851 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,168,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

