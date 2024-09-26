Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the August 31st total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

QLGN remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 61,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,088. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

