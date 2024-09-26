QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $18.74. 228,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 405,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 438,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.