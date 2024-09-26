Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,270. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
