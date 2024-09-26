Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,270. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.